DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you are the type of person who just doesn’t like to wear shoes or you’re in a hurry and don’t want to put shoes on, have you ever wondered if it is legal to drive barefoot?

The answer is yes, it is legal in Colorado to drive without shoes. There is no law against driving barefoot.

However, it can be dangerous because the amount of pressure you apply with your foot can be different than the pressure you have when you wear a shoe.

“A shoe has a hard sole that doesn’t bend when applying pressure on the pedals. So if your foot only hits part of the pedals, most times the shoe will stay on it. The barefoot may need more pressure to keep on the pedals which may not be able to happen with toes involved, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler told FOX31.

What are the dangers of driving barefoot?

According to an insurance story by Bankrate, these are some of the safety risks associated with driving without shoes:

Bare feet may slide off the pedal more easily than with shoes, especially when wet.

You may not be able to apply the same braking force in bare feet as you can while wearing a pair of shoes.

It could be considered distracted driving, especially if driving barefoot causes an accident. You could also be ticketed if a police officer suspects driving barefoot was the cause.

In the event of an accident or other incident, bare feet leave you at additional risk of injury, and could limit your ability to retreat to safety quickly.

Driving without shoes is legal in every state in the United States.