DENVER (KDVR) — You may have noticed an increase over the last few years of people walking around with AirPods or headphones. It sometimes looks as if they’re talking to themselves when they’re actually just on a call.

But did you know that while you are driving, it is actually only legal to wear one headphone?

According to Colorado law, drivers over 18 are allowed to use cellphones for voice calls. Headphones can be used for the voice call, but you can only have your headphone in one ear.

Texting and browsing the internet while driving is illegal.

Minor drivers are not allowed to use cell phones at all while driving.

Are there exceptions to the law?

There are times when you might need to use your phone while you are driving to call someone, send a text, or even report an emergency.

Here are some of the exceptions, according to the Colorado Revised Statute 42-4-239:

A person has reason to fear for his or her life or safety, or believes that a criminal act may be perpetrated against him or her or against another person

Reporting of a fire, serious traffic accident, serious road hazard, or a medical or hazardous materials emergency

Reporting of a person who is driving in a reckless, careless, or unsafe manner

If minor drivers are caught using their cell phones and it’s not in an emergency situation, they could receive a point against their license and a $50 fine for the first offense. Adult drivers could be fined $300 and receive four points against their license.