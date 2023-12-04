DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re on your phone while behind the wheel but your vehicle is stopped, it doesn’t count as “texting and driving” right?

Well not exactly, according to Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol.

Colorado law allows people over the age of 18 to talk on the phone while driving, but “manual data entry” is illegal.

Texting, flipping through social media or doing anything on your phone other than a phone call is considered illegal when you’re behind the wheel.

“Texting, even at a stop light is illegal. While operating a vehicle (includes being stopped at a light or intersection) is considered operating a vehicle,” said Cutler. “A driver needs to be aware of their surroundings while sitting behind that wheel.”

For adult drivers, an initial violation is considered a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense, which holds a fine of $300.

However, if being on your phone leads to bodily injury or the proximate cause of death to another, it’s a class 1 misdemeanor which holds up to one year in prison, a $1,000 fine

or both.

While being on your phone is strictly prohibited, there are a few exceptions to the law.

You have a reason to fear for your life or safety or believe that a criminal act may be perpetrated against you or another person

You’re reporting a fire, serious traffic accident, serious road hazard or a medical or hazardous materials emergency

You’re reporting a person who is driving recklessly, carelessly or unsafe

You’re allowed to talk on the phone if you’re of age, and you’re allowed to be on your phone if it’s an emergency but save the social media scrolling for when you’re at home.