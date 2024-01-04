DENVER (KDVR) — Are you up-to-date on the news? Thursday is National Trivia Day, and if you’re heading to a trivia night in Denver, you shouldn’t step foot into an establishment without knowing these questions.

Oftentimes, trivia nights include current news or history. In Denver specifically, you may be tested on your knowledge of the Centennial State.

In honor of Jan. 4, FOX31 compiled a list of trivia questions related to news in Denver and Colorado, as well as local questions from Geeks Who Drink.

Answer these Denver trivia questions:

Highlight the black box to reveal the correct answer.

Will Trump be on the 2024 Colorado ballot? Why?

Answer: Yes, Trump will appear on Colorado’s ballot, for now, after an appeal was filed against the state supreme court’s ruling.

Which airline left Denver International Airport in 2024?

Answer: Spirit Airlines

Colorado released this animal onto state-owned public land in Summit and Grand County:

Answer: Gray wolves

Denver Nuggets player Aaron Gorden need stitches in late December after this injury:

Answer: He was bitten by a family dog on Christmas

The University of Denver has won an impressive nine NCAA hockey championships, tying them with what Big Ten powerhouse?

Answer: University of Michigan

What was the name of Mayor Mike Johnston’s campaign to house people experiencing homelessness?

Answer: House1000 Initiative

Fill in the blank: John Ramsey, the father of JonBenét Ramsey, told NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas that he wanted to “make the murder of children _________.“

Answer: A federal crime

Denver is still the only city to back out of the Olympics after having been selected to host in what year?

Answer: 1976

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spotted a rare kind of elk in early December. What was the name of the species?

Answer: Piebald cow elk

Why do Coloradans keep their Christmas tree lights up until the end of January?

Answer: For the National Western Stock Show

In the trial for the death of Elijah McClain, were the two paramedics found guilty?

Answer: Paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec were both found guilty of criminally negligent homicide. Cichuniec was also found guilty of one second-degree assault charge related to unlawfully administering ketamine without consent.

Before Mile High Stadium was Mile High Stadium, it was named after what minor league baseball mascot that preceded the Zephyrs?

Answer: Denver Bears

Geeks Who Drink have trivia nights all over Denver. If you’re looking to celebrate, you can find several trivia nights on Thursdays, or any day really.

Go to its website to search for a trivia quiz near you.