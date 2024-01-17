DENVER (KDVR) — In April, Colorado students from third through eighth grade will take the yearly state standardized tests known as the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS).

All grade levels who qualify will take a mathematics and English language arts test. Fifth, eighth and eleventh graders will take a science assessment as well.

Depending on the grade level and subject, students have about three to five hours to take a single test. In total, the testing can last as long as almost 13 hours, except it’s spread over multiple days.

Here are a few sample questions for varying grades, provided by the Colorado Department of Education.

CMAS sample test questions

These are screenshots of the test questions, entering or clicking on the image will not work. Highlight the black box to display the answer.

Note: These are only mathematic questions. Fifth and eighth grade include a science question.

Third-grade:

CMAS third-grade sample question (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)

Answer: C

Fourth-grade:

CMAS fourth-grade sample question (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)

Answer: 550

Fifth-grade:

CMAS fifth grade sample math question (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)

Answer: Part A: A, Part B: C

CMAS fifth grade sample science question (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)

Answer: A and C

Sixth-grade:

CMAS sixth-grade sample question (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)

Answer: 9.045

Seventh-grade:

CMAS seventh-grade sample question (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)

Answer: -2 5/8

Eighth-grade:

CMAS eighth-grade sample math question (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)

Answer: C

CMAS eighth-grade sample science question (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Education)



Answer: C

How’d you do?

Luckily, the tests don’t affect a student’s grade in the class. The exams are meant for the school and district to measure the student’s abilities and to see where they are falling behind.

While federal law requires statewide testing in certain grades and subjects, according to CDE, the law also allows parents to excuse their children from state testing.