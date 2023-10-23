DENVER (KDVR) — Searching for an apartment in Denver can be tough, and it doesn’t get any easier when you add in a furry friend or two.

You might only look at a few areas in town that are close to dog parks or even have to forgo a few places because the pet deposit and rent don’t fit into your budget.

Still, after a long search, you finally find the perfect place for you and your best friend only to see that the building only allows small dogs or has a ban on your dog’s breed.

Can landlords ban certain dog breeds?

No law in Colorado stops landlords from banning or restricting certain dog breeds or sizes.

That means landlords can place breed and size restrictions on their properties.

These restrictions can range from a ban on any pets over 65 pounds to a ban on specific breeds such as Rottweilers or pit bulls.

Landlords can also place limits on how many pets a tenant can own, with many places opting to limit the number of pets to two or three.

While not the same as a ban on breed restrictions, a law going into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, does stop insurers from denying a policy to homeowners because of a dog’s breed or mixture. It also bans insurers from raising premiums for the same reason.

The same law also banned refundable pet deposits over $300 and monthly pet rent over $35 or 1% of rent.