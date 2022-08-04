DENVER (KDVR) — Monsoon season is here. While temperatures might feel hot right now, Denver weather can vary wildly from time to time.
While it could snow in Denver in August, the National Weather Service said it has never snowed in the city in August.
The average temperature in August in Denver is 72.9 degrees. The NWS said the city sees 1.58 inches of rain during this month.
Here’s a look at some of the historical weather data for August in Denver, according to the NWS:
Coldest August’s on record
Here is a look at the coldest August’s on record, based on average temperature:
- 1915: 66.5 degrees
- 1927: 66.6 degrees
- 1920: 67.7 degrees
- 1884: 67.8 degrees
- 1888: 68 degrees
Warmest August’s on record
Here is a look at the warmest August’s on record, based on average temperature:
- 2020: 77 degrees
- 2011: 77 degrees
- 1937: 76.8 degrees
- 2021: 75.4 degrees
- 2019: 75.4 degrees
Wettest August’s on record
Here is a look at the warmest August’s on record, based on total precipitation:
- 1979: 5.85 inches
- 1951: 4.47 inches
- 2008: 4.03 inches
- 1923: 3.87 inches
- 1991: 3.69 inches
Driest August’s on record
Here is a look at the driest August’s on record, based on total precipitation:
- 1924: 0.02 inch
- 1917: 0.05 inch
- 1900: 0.05 inch
- 1960: 0.06 inch
- 2012: 0.11 inch
Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.