GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Ben Durst went to Mind Spa in Greenwood Village for help treating his depression and OCD after a suggestion from his psychologist.

“It was a pretty long depressive episode, probably like over a year, and I just couldn’t get out of the rut,” Durst said.

Along with therapy and a new medication, providers at Mind Spa gave Durst a series of micro-dose ketamine infusions.

“These difficult traumas, or difficult thought patterns, come up and ketamine gives you the opportunity to observe it more, and not get caught up in it, and to kind of find some closure with some things,” Durst said.

He also had transcranial magnetic stimulation to stimulate nerve cells in the brain.

Durst said the layered approach really worked for him.

“It was pretty life changing,” he said.

That’s great news for Dr. Eric French, the Co-Founder and Medical Director of Mind Spa. “There’s a lot more than just medications and talk therapy,” the psychiatrist said.

“We’ve had a very stale field in terms of innovation for a long time, and then when you see things like TMS hit the market and the ability to combine that with ketamine infusion, it’s remarkable,” he said.

He is excited to offer so many forms of treatment under one roof.

“We use multilayered and integrative forms of therapy to not only hasten the patient’s recovery from symptoms, but to also make that recovery more dynamic and lasting,” he said.

If you are in crisis, you can call or text 988.

Dr. French is hoping to reboot outpatient mental health care.