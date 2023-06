GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire responded to a report of a camper on fire around noon on Monday.

The fire was in the 1300 block of Welch Street, across from Daniels Park.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to West Metro Fire.

A camper caught fire in Golden on 6/5/2023. Credit: West Metro Fire

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.