Campaign to end ‘Slow Speeding’ aims to save lives

DENVER (KDVR) – A campaign to make Denver Metro Area neighborhoods safer is tackling the problem of slow speeding.

The Denver Regional Council of Governments has a goal to reduce injuries and fatalities in neighborhoods.





Credit: DRCOG

“The majority of fatal crashes don’t happen on highways. They happen in suburban neighborhoods or city streets at low speeds of 40 mph or so,” said Steve Erickson, Director of Communications and Marketing for DRCOG.

The campaign is part of Taking Action on Regional Vision Zero, which works to minimize human mistakes while using transportation.

“A vehicle traveling at 40 mph is 60 percent more likely to cause injury or fatality to a pedestrian than one going just 20 mph. Our campaign aims to educate drivers that most fatal speeding doesn’t look the way they picture it, and we hope with increased awareness, behavior change follows,” said Erickson.