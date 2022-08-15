IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Up in the woods near Idaho Springs, some young summer campers saw something they’d never seen before over the weekend. Out in the middle of nowhere, a phone booth.

It took a minute to figure out what it was, and how it worked, but there was no confusion about who was on the other line.

“Hi dad, I really miss you,” Braxton, 9, said when he picked up the old rotary phone in the homemade phone booth.

“I wonder what’s going on?” Clara said, imagining a conversation with her late father on the other end of the line.

The children attended Camp Erin Denver, a grief camp for kids suffering a death loss. Many have lost parents or siblings to suicide, drug overdose, vehicle accidents and other causes of death.

This year, for the first time at camp, volunteers constructed a phone booth, hidden in the woods, for attendees to use their imagination and reconnect with the loved one they lost.

“Tracey, who’s one of our leaders, brought it up at one of our meetings, and it was like, oh my gosh, that would be so awesome,” said Barb Kamlet, camp director and executive director of Shimmering Wings, the Denver nonprofit that organizes the grief camp every year.

For nine years now, Colorado children have come to Camp Erin Denver to learn coping techniques and take part in grief exercises. More than anything, they’re able to connect with children who are dealing with the same emotions.

“I’m remembering my brother Nash. He died in a motorcycle accident,” Matt, 14, of Fort Morgan, said.

“I’m remembering my dad who passed away from cancer,” said Cooper, 11, of Broomfield. His father died less than four months ago, and the death hits him in big ways and small.

“It’s complicated because I have to do the dishes, and brother and I’s laundry,” Cooper said.

“The kids get it, you know, they know, and they support each other when they’ve had a death loss,” Kamlet said.

Forty-eight hours in the woods, learning healthy things about life. And more importantly, about death.

And thanks to the new phone booth, a chance to think about what you might say to your mom or dad, brother or sister if you had one last conversation. And then actually say it.

“I hope I can see you again. If not, I’ll still be with you, remember you. Bye,” Braxton said as he hung up the phone.

To volunteer for next year’s Camp Erin Denver, or to donate money to send a Colorado child to camp, visit the non-profit’s website.