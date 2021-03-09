Camera catches 3 suspects shoplifting at Longmont Best Buy

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Longmont police are working to identify three male suspects caught on camera stealing more than $5,600 worth of merchandise from a local electronics store.

Surveillance camera photos of the three suspects are pictured above.

The thefts occurred on Monday about 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard.



The suspect vehicles include a blue Volkswagen 4-door sedan and a red Nissan X-Terra, pictured above.

Two suspects went into the store several times and placed items in an aisle of the store. Later, another man went into the store with a large empty box and met the other suspects. The three suspects put the items in the empty box and left the store, according to police.

Please call Longmont Public Safety at 303-774-4300 x2452 or 303-651-8555 with any information about the suspects.