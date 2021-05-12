Camel-like fossil unearthed during Central 70 Project

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation unearthed something a bit unusual while working on the Central 70 Project— a fossil from the Pleistocene-age.

CDOT confirmed that the fossil is that of a camelop, an extinct camel like animal, and was uncovered near the Union Pacific Crossing. The camelop roamed western North America about 3 million years ago.

CDOT said it had archeologists document it, dig it out and take it away.

While that may have been the only “cool” and unexpected find on the jobsite, the Central 70 Project is unique in its own right.

The Mile High Shift will move all lanes of I-70 from the existing viaduct to the future westbound lanes between Brighton and Colorado boulevards. What’s different about this is that those lanes will be lowered— about 30 feet below ground to be exact. Crews will then safely demolish the 57-year-old viaduct to build future eastbound lanes of I-70.

CDOT says that once that section of I-70 is lowered, the space above will be used for a public park with a full-sized soccer field, a common area that could be used for food trucks and picnic tables, as well as an amphitheater.

The project means traffic impacts, and road closures will be in place for certain stretches during the month of May.

For more information on the Central 70 Project visit c70.codot.gov.