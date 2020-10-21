CalWood Fire grows to near 10,000 acres, 21% containment

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As of Wednesday morning the CalWood fire has now burned 9,915 acres. It is 21 percent contained.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for the fire zone today. High winds will create critical fire weather conditions. The forecast calls for winds to gust up to 60 mph at higher elevations.

None of the evacuees are being allowed home yet because of the expected dangerous winds. The Boulder County Sheriff’s office says it is working on a re-entry plan. Evacuees will be allowed to return in phases, maybe as early as Thursday.

The Left Hand Canyon fire has now burned just over 450 acres. It is 4% contained.

The investigation into the cause of the fires continue. The Boulder County Sheriff says its likely both fires are human caused. Arson is not suspected.