CalWood Fire 100% contained after burning for almost a month

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials from the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said the CalWood Fire is 100% contained on Saturday.

Great news! The #CalWoodFire was 100% contained. The fire was again tested by high winds today and showed no signs of heat or smoke. Firefighters will continue to check the fire daily. This will be the last update unless something significant happens. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) November 14, 2020

The fire has been burning northwest of Boulder since midday Oct. 17. It spread quickly burning almost 10,000 acres within four days of its initial spark.

Just two days after the fire started, the damage it caused made it one of the costliest Colorado fires in nearly two decades.

Evacuations ordered for Lyons Park Estates in Boulder County on Oct. 21 were so quick many residents barely made it out with their essentials.

Video from a scary escape in one evacuation zone exemplified how quickly the fire moved. One hero managed to save some lives while almost losing his own before getting out.

“When I actually got there everyone was coming down evacuating and the cops didn’t want to let me up but I said, ‘I have to go, my friends are up there,’” Luca Churchill said.

A couple who lost their home shared video of their harrowing escape when they returned to see what was left of their property.

After losing her home in the fire, one Boulder resident is urging people to donate to firefighters. “We are going to be fine, but if people are wondering what they can do right now, it’s donating to the firefighters that are working to save more Colorado homes,” Courtney Walsh said.