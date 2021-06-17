Calls for paramedics break records during Denver heat wave

DENVER (KDVR) — The hot weather we have been experiencing has had Denver Health Paramedics extremely busy answering call for help.

Last week as the weather began to heat up, paramedics made a record number of runs.

“We’ve had record breaking numbers of call volume in the past week. Higher than not only just pre COVID-19 but in the history of Denver paramedics. We’ve run more calls last week than we’ve ever had in the same time period,” said Denver Health Assistant Chief Julie Arellano.

During the week of June 6, paramedics answered 2,790 calls. That was a 2% increase in overall volume in a one-week period.

“People that already have preexisting medical history can get really sick when it’s really hot and they don’t have adequate cooling in their home. Small things like that can affect their health which means we get called a lot more,” said Asst. Chief Arellano.

The number of people now out and about as COVID-19 rates drop is also to blame.

Today we found many trying to beat the heat.

“We stop in the shade a couple of times and that’s all it is,” said southwest Denver resident Cathy Kocur as she walked her dog around Lake Huston Park.

For 94-year-old Ollie Morris, shade is the name of the game. She’ll head home, when the heat sets in.

“I don’t get out when it’s hot like that,” said Morris as she enjoyed spending time with a group of her friends in Athmar Park.

They had plenty of fans and water nearby — both good practices on day as the temperatures soar into the danger zone, again.

Denver Health Paramedics say to drink plenty of water, stay in the shade, do activities in the morning and the evening.

Most importantly when you begin to feel lethargic or you start having a headache you slow down and get to a cooler place.

A few things to hopefully keep you from having to call for help.