DENVER (KDVR) — The influx of migrants continues to have an impact across the nation and certainly here at home in Colorado.

Denver alone is housing nearly 4,600 migrants. Other cities and organizations in the state are stepping up to help, but they say they cannot do it alone.

It is something city leaders in Denver have been calling for: more help from the federal government to aid migrants. The calls are now growing louder from elsewhere, and patience with the federal government is thin.

Amanda Blaurock is a co-founder of the Village Exchange Center in Aurora. The center helps anywhere between 500-700 families a week, providing wraparound services in Aurora.

“We have never received on the migrant response direct support from the federal government,” Blaurock said. “We do have support via the state, the Office of New Americans. We have about $256,000 that we received that came from the FEMA dollars of $2.5 million that came to the state. That money is used for the food pantry that helps supply hygiene products, our security guards and also food to individuals that come here.”

The funds they received from the state just started going toward their work in December.

“The city of Aurora does not have funding to do so and did not apply for FEMA money, so they are not in a position where they would get reimbursed, even if they were to start serving this demographic. So although we have gone to the mayor’s office and city council seeking support, I know the Migrant Response Network also sought about $200,000 that did not go through,” Blaurock said.

Migrants walk along the highway through Arriaga, Chiapas state in southern Mexico, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, during their journey north toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente)

Bennet pushes FEMA for migrant aid

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado’s other Democratic congressional members wrote a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency this month urging the federal government to step up by increasing funding for FEMA’s shelter and services program to include more cities and nonprofits. Bennet said relief should be coming soon.

“I don’t think we should leave Denver or Colorado holding the financial end of the stick. The federal government needs to step in and help, and it should,” Bennet said.

“Hopefully they (FEMA) are going to be able to respond relatively quickly to the things they can do administratively. There are some things we are probably going to have to do legislatively. As you know, I’ve been involved for months in this effort to try to get a bipartisan deal done on immigration as part of this supplemental that is done on Ukraine, Israel and some other matters. It does feel like we are finally coming to an agreement.”

Meanwhile, groups like the Village Exchange Center may not be able to wait on Congress. If you want to help the group with a donation or are interested in volunteering, you can find more information here.