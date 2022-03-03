DENVER (KDVR) – A beer label poking fun at Russian propaganda is being phased out at a Denver brewery after that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Shirtless Putin Catchin’ Rays” is a dark-Czech lager produced by Call to Arms Brewing Company on Tennyson Street.

“We started the Putin series in 2016 and it was really just making fun of Putin’s ridiculous propaganda. He’s always trying to make himself look like a ‘man of the people,'” brewery owner Chris Bell told FOX31.

The beers were inspired by Russian propaganda photos in recent years, portraying Vladimir Putin as robust and virile while posing shirtless in the outdoors. The beers became best sellers at the Denver brewery, but in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the brutal war now underway, the brewery staff decided it was time for a change.

“We started talking about it about two or three weeks ago, and it seemed like this is the right direction to go in,” Bell said.

The brewing company plans to phase out the Putin-themed name and will eventually rebrand it. They’re still thinking of a new name for the lager.

They’re selling off the remaining stock of “Shirtless Putin Catchin’ Rays,” with a portion of the proceeds from each six-pack sold going to UNICEF’s Children of Ukraine fund.

“So it’s all for Ukrainian support. So for humanitarian needs,” Bell said.

“I mean, at the end of the day, we’re not doing anything that’s special. We’re just trying to do the right thing,” he added.