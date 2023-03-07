(KTXL) — A California man was identified as a body found near Independence Pass in Lake County, Colorado, in 1970.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation Cold Case Team identified the body as Gardner Paul Smith, of Modesto, using forensic genetic genealogy and other tools.

Over 50 years ago Smith’s remains were found on Independence Pass and were originally submitted for analysis. However, the body was unable to be identified.

Gardner Paul Smith (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

It wasn’t until 2022 that Smith’s DNA was submitted for forensic genetic genealogy testing, which led to his identification.