Crews with the San Miguel Search and Rescue team brought a missing hunter, who had died, out of the backcountry. (Credit: San Miguel County Sheriff)

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies and the San Miguel Search and Rescue team located a dead California man after he was reported missing while hunting alone.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Dry Creek Basin which is about five miles west of the Miramonte Reservoir. The deputies were called to look for a missing hunter.

SMCSO said the 64-year-old man from California had left to go hunting in the area by himself. Deputies said it is not uncommon for hunters to embark alone. The man left at around 3:30 p.m. Friday and had planned to return to his group’s campsite at around sunset.

According to SMCSO, when the man did not return the group conducted their own search but came out unsuccessful. Deputies were called around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The group and San Miguel County Search and Rescue located the man who had died. SMCSO said no signs of trauma were apparent.

The San Miguel County Coroner will investigate the cause of death.