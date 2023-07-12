JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of taking a woman hostage and terrorizing guests Tuesday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas was wanted in Jefferson County at the time of his standoff.

Police said 35-year-old Matthew Mannix was clearly on drugs when he created a massive disturbance at Caesars Palace Tuesday. FOX31 has learned Jefferson County prosecutors had issued a warrant for his arrest just the day before.

Mannix made his first court appearance Wednesday in Las Vegas, facing charges of kidnapping, coercion, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and destruction of property. Las Vegas police said he caused more than $50,000 in damage.

Onlookers took video of him breaking out glass from his 21st-floor hotel room and throwing large furniture onto the pool deck below as guests scrambled to run away.

Hotel security was called to a domestic disturbance in his room. Documents explain that a woman inside yelled that Mannix had a knife and was holding her hostage. Police said Mannix yelled he “has a magazine full of rounds” and that he “would pull the trigger” if officers came inside.

After police arrested him, they discovered he had a fugitive warrant out of Jefferson County issued just the day before. Mannix is facing Colorado charges of being a previous offender in possession of a weapon, probation violation and theft for an incident last week.

FOX31 obtained court documents in Colorado detailing why there’s a warrant for his arrest out of Jefferson County. They stated that on July 7, Mannix’s landlord called the police because he was “making threats” and was in possession of firearms, which his past record prohibits him from possessing.

The documents stated that Mannix called his landlord and told her not to mess with him because he was “a killer” and a “hunter.”

The reporting deputy stated he learned Mannix called another man and told him that he was “a hunter” too and he would “take him out.”

The document goes on to state Mannix’s ex-girlfriend told police he owns a “homemade handgun” which was in a safe in the house.

Police not only seized that gun but three more too. However, documents said his ex-girlfriend reported that Mannix must have her guns too: a Glock, 17-round magazines and her semi-automatic pistol, without her permission.

The Jefferson County deputy reported that he was able to get Mannix on the phone, and told him he had probable cause to charge him with several crimes, but Mannix did not meet with him.

While there is an active warrant for his arrest in Jefferson County, Mannix currently is behind bars in Nevada with a bail set at $750,000.