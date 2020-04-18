Cadets graduate from US Air Force Academy and cheer for loved ones who couldn’t be there

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Dozens of cadets in Colorado Springs graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Saturday morning.

Vice President Mike Pence delivered the commencement address in-person.

The ceremony followed CDC guidelines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic; families did not attend the ceremony, cadets marched six feet away from each other and sat eight feet apart.

Pence asked cadets to stand up and cheer for their loved ones who could not attend the ceremony.

The VP also touted recent efforts to support the country’s space program, noting that 86 members of the 2020 graduating class will commission as ‘first company grade officers’ of the space force.