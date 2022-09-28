JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — More than six vehicles were involved in a crash that closed eastbound C-470 during Wednesday rush hour and sent two people to the hospital.

The cause of the rollover crash was still being investigated on Wednesday night, according to the Lakewood Police Department. The at-fault driver was one of the two people hospitalized.

One of those transported to the hospital was in critical condition and another was in serious condition as of around 6:10 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 5 p.m. near on C-470 eastbound, closing the road for several hours between West Alameda Parkway through Morrison Road, the Sheriff’s Office said.

One vehicle ended up on its side. SkyFOX flew over the scene, which showed debris strewn about the highway and traffic backed up for miles.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash. The Lakewood Police Department and Colorado State Patrol were investigating, according to West Metro Fire.

Police did not release any further information on Wednesday night.