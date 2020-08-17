C-470 Express Lanes will require a toll beginning Tuesday

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Tolling for the C-470 Express Lanes between Wadsworth Boulevard and I-25 begins on Tuesday.

Tolls range from 65 cents to $3.60 per toll. The price varies depending on time of day, motorist using an ExpressToll pass save at least 40 percent off the standard toll.

Drivers have the choice of taking the free general purpose lanes or the Express Lanes.

How to use the C-470 Express Lanes:

Drivers will be charged depending on how far they travel in the C-470 Express Lanes.

C-470 Express Lanes are free for all motorcycles, with no pass required.

Free carpooling is not available on these lanes. There is no HOV discount.

Get a Pass! ExpressToll saves money each time, at least 40% savings compared to the pricing without a pass.

Three westbound toll points I-25/E-470 to University Boulevard University Boulevard to Santa Fe Drive Santa Fe Drive to Wadsworth Boulevard

Two eastbound toll points Wadsworth Boulevard to Broadway Broadway to I-25/E-470

Enforcement is ongoing. Do not cross the solid white lines Enter and exit at the designated entrances and exits marked with a dashed white line

The same speed limit applies to the Express Lanes as the general purpose lanes.

