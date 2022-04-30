HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people died, including a child, after a traffic crash Saturday on C-470.

The crash claimed the lives of a 34-year-old man from Littleton and a child, according to Colorado State Patrol. Another child in the vehicle, age 8, suffered serious injuries and a broken arm.

The three were in a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500. Photos from the scene show the mangled vehicle in the median.

It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on C-470 at Lucent Boulevard, CSP said. The express and first lanes were closed while the crash was under investigation.