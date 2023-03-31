CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife told police he was “trying to protect his kids,” an arrest affidavit said.

David Lechner, 45, was taken into custody at East Orchard Road and South Havana Street after 8 a.m. on Thursday. Police said that he had several stab wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the affidavit said.

According to the arrest document, Lechner “spontaneously uttered … only trying to protect his kids … felt like he had to do right by his kids to protect them … could not take it anymore,” when police took him into custody. He also told police his ex-wife had been abusing their children for years, the affidavit said.

Bystander crashed van into Lechner’s SUV

Someone in the area for business heard a disturbance at Lechner’s residence at 5280 South Geneva Way. The bystander looked at the home and told police he saw Lechner’s wife, Tracy, lying on the ground in the garage, the affidavit said. The witness told police he saw Lechner standing by Tracy with a black “boxy semi-automatic” gun in his hand, then saw Lechner shoot her in the face, the affidavit said.

The bystander then drove his van into the SUV Lechner was in trying to get away in, the document said but was unsuccessful at stopping him.

After Lechner was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Arapahoe County Justice Center.