BVSD announces school is closed for some students, then cancels closure

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boulder Valley School District

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — There was confusion for some Boulder Valley School District students Thursday morning after the district announced the school would be closed and shortly later, said school would be open.

At 6:03 a.m., BVSD said Bear Creek Elementary would be closed for the day due to a power outage.

At 6:22, BVSD sent out an update that power was restored and school would actually be open for the day and operating on a normal schedule.

“We thank the crews with Xcel Energy, whose diligent work overnight restored power so we can resume normal operations at Bear Creek Elementary and a handful of other BVSD schools this morning. Thank you,” BVSD shared.

The windstorm on Wednesday knocked out power for thousands of people across Colorado.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Concerned – 2020-03-18 17:39:50
December 23 2021 03:57 pm

Most Read

Top Stories