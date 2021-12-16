BVSD announces school is closed for some students, then cancels closure

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — There was confusion for some Boulder Valley School District students Thursday morning after the district announced the school would be closed and shortly later, said school would be open.

At 6:03 a.m., BVSD said Bear Creek Elementary would be closed for the day due to a power outage.

At 6:22, BVSD sent out an update that power was restored and school would actually be open for the day and operating on a normal schedule.

“We thank the crews with Xcel Energy, whose diligent work overnight restored power so we can resume normal operations at Bear Creek Elementary and a handful of other BVSD schools this morning. Thank you,” BVSD shared.

The windstorm on Wednesday knocked out power for thousands of people across Colorado.