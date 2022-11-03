DENVER (KDVR) — The race to buy a potential billion-dollar-winning Powerball ticket came down to the wire Wednesday night.

At places like Florida Market in southwest Denver, lines started forming in the early afternoon for the $1.2 billion jackpot.

Among those in line is Cody Duffy who grew up in the neighborhood.

“It’s kinda like my lucky store,” he said.

Duffy would go home to pick up his father to bring dad back to buy even more tickets.

“I’m gonna go out on a good elk-hunting trip somewhere,” said the older Duffy, hoping he had just bought the winning ticket.

For now, the jackpot rolls over to Saturday.