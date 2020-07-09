Buy a piece of history in the Elitch Theatre online auction

DENVER (KDVR) – The Historic Elitch Theatre is hosting an online auction to raise money to pay for upkeep, repairs and general operating costs. The effort comes following a lack of income due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Historic Elitch Theatre and the Elitch Gardens theme park became two separate attractions in 1994. Since then, the theater sat unused and literally rotting.

Around 2008, the historic theater started to breathe new life.

“Outdoor film festivals became very popular, so we were at the right place at the right time doing the right thing,” Tracy Frickey, a past president of the Historic Elitch Theatre, said.

They took a chance and it paid off.

“We just kept on picking the right films, people were coming out. In 2017, we did “La La Land.” The grounds outside were packed,” Frickey said.

But as chance would have it, the “villain” in their current production is COVID-19.

“We can’t really do the film series online, it just doesn’t really work. That was our bread and butter,” Frickey said.

But the show must go on, and that’s why they are having an online auction throughout the month of July.

Most of the items have a connection to the theater and all profits will go to keeping the venue open.

“We are in trouble right now,” Frickey said.

Without a financial infusion, the 129-year-old theater may be in its final act.

To donate to the theater, visit its website.