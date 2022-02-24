EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — More and more drivers are opting to buy electric vehicles. The question is: Does Colorado have the infrastructure to support an influx of those kinds of cars?

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Colorado Thursday and Friday. Buttigieg focused on two things Thursday: Infrastructure improvements to highways like Interstate 70 and making sure Colorado and the nation are ready for a green future.

“States like Colorado are especially well-positioned to hit the ground running and take advantage of the federal legislation and the federal funding,” Buttigieg said at a press conference Thursday.

He said efforts taken by Colorado, like the massive infrastructure bill passed at the state Capitol last year, have the state ready to benefit even more from federal dollars.

“The infrastructure bill we passed in Washington is going to invest $6 billion in Colorado with $225 million to improve nearly 500 bridges,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said.

That includes bridges like the Floyd Hill Bridge on I-70, which is already set to receive improvements. The secretary said crumbling infrastructure is not the only thing the nation should be working on.

“We can’t help but talk about climate change,” Buttigieg said. “Climate change is the single largest contributor of greenhouse gases in the U.S. economy and one of many reasons why we need to make sure transportation is a big part of the solution.”

The plan passed in Washington designates $7.5 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure. And if you watched the Superbowl, you know it has been a hot topic among car manufacturers. With all the talk about electric vehicles and green energy, is Colorado ready for the EV future? Buttigieg and experts say yes.

“We’ve been seeing rapid EV growth in Colorado,” said Julia Davila with Drive Clean Colorado.

“In the urban areas, there is more EV charging but there are also a variety of scenic byways across Colorado, so you’re seeing more EV chargers in those rural areas, in those travel destinations, and on the highways that you used to get there. So, we’re seeing more chargers spread out across the state in areas across the state that aren’t as heavily populated.”

Davila said by the summer of 2021, there were about 39,000 EVs on the road in Colorado, with about 50,000 at the beginning of 2022. Learn more about Drive Clean Colorado here.

Gov. Jared Polis’ office said there are 3,396 level 2 charging ports and 604 direct current fast charger ports in Colorado.

Buttigieg visited the Mariposa Apartments in Denver before coming out to I-70. He said he was impressed by the affordable apartments’ access to EV technology.

He hopes President Biden’s infrastructure plan can make that reality for more communities throughout the nation.