DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, it will be a great weekend to get out and about.

Weather-wise, temperatures will soar to near-record levels on Saturday and Sunday, with highs reaching into the upper-70s and plenty of sunshine.

Here’s a look at 10 things to do this weekend in Colorado:

  1. International Sportsmen’s Expos– March 24-27
  2. Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder– March 26
  3. Colorado Springs Tanner Gun Show– March 25-27
  4. 32nd Annual Super Show & Swap Meet– March 26
  5. Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic– March 27
  6. Castle Rock Home Show– March 25-27
  7. Longmont Home Show– March 26
  8. Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
  9. Butterfly Pavilion Butterfly Quest– through March 30
  10. Cascade Canyon Winter Train– through May 1

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.