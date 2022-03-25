DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, it will be a great weekend to get out and about.

Weather-wise, temperatures will soar to near-record levels on Saturday and Sunday, with highs reaching into the upper-70s and plenty of sunshine.

Here’s a look at 10 things to do this weekend in Colorado:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.