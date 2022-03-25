DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, it will be a great weekend to get out and about.
Weather-wise, temperatures will soar to near-record levels on Saturday and Sunday, with highs reaching into the upper-70s and plenty of sunshine.
Here’s a look at 10 things to do this weekend in Colorado:
- International Sportsmen’s Expos– March 24-27
- Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder– March 26
- Colorado Springs Tanner Gun Show– March 25-27
- 32nd Annual Super Show & Swap Meet– March 26
- Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic– March 27
- Castle Rock Home Show– March 25-27
- Longmont Home Show– March 26
- Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
- Butterfly Pavilion Butterfly Quest– through March 30
- Cascade Canyon Winter Train– through May 1
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.