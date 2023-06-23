DENVER (KDVR) — When a walk-in retail business has been open for 10, 20 or 30 years you know they are doing something right. But how about 100 years? That is the case for Oliver’s Meat Market, which just celebrated its 100th birthday.

Founder Ed Oliver made his way to Denver the same year “The Charleston” was written. That would be 1923.

Today, Oliver‘s Meat Market is still on 6th Avenue, just down the street from the original location. This is where you will find Ed’s great-great grandsons, Jim and Rich Oliver. They are keeping the business in the family in the traditional alive.

“I think he would be proud of the history that we carried on serving the people of Denver,” Jim Oliver said.

Jim Oliver was 14 years old when he picked up a knife for the first time. That was 45 years ago. The man knows his way around a steak.

So what does the future hold for the Oliver family? Another 100 years?

“I would like to see it continue forever,“ Jim Oliver said.

Folks may not be doing the Charleston anymore, but they are still charbroiling so here is hoping knives stay sharp at Oliver’s Meat Market.