DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — Thanksgiving kicks off the beginning of Colorado’s ski season, and resorts are preparing for tourists from across the nation and the world.

“We are here for Thanksgiving. I got up here around 8 and have been boarding all day,” Michael McKay told FOX31.

After weeks of snowmaking and priming the slopes, resorts are ready to accommodate those eager to explore the beauty of Colorado’s terrain.

“It’s probably the first big ski weekend that we have for the season, so we’re super excited for everyone to come up and celebrate with their families and get some nice time outside,” Arapahoe Basin spokesperson Shayna Silverman said.

An aerial view of A-Basin, from nearby Grizzly Peak. (Getty Images)

Colorado ski resorts along the Interstate 70 corridor are expecting larger crowds this year during the holiday weekend.

Loveland Ski Area, which has had about 29 inches of snow this year, told FOX31 that runs are ready for the holiday crowd.

“What we do have open is skiing pretty well. We’ve got four lifts open (and) some great beginner terrain,” spokesperson John Sellers said.

Skiers should check their resort’s website for updated information on open runs.

Back at A-Basin: “Our teams are also working super hard to get Molly Hogan, our learner terrain, open and our ski school started for Thanksgiving weekend,” Silverman said.

Look for Colorado ski resort deals

Resorts are offering deals on passes. Many are deadline-sensitive, so check websites for restrictions.

Keystone Resort offers a Kids Ski Free program, where kids 12 and under get a free day of skiing when parents reserve lodging for two nights or more.

Keystone told FOX31 that Dec. 3 is the final day to buy an Epic Pass with access to 40 resorts around the world, including Keystone, Vail and Breckenridge.