Bustang to Broncos returns after a year off due to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it will resume Bustang to Broncos service this season.
The return will start with the Los Angeles Rams preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Service was suspended last year due to COVID-19 and restricted capacity at the stadium.
“This will be our fifth season of Bustang to Broncos, and this service has been a huge success in previous years, with full buses for all regular season games and most of the pre-season games,” said CDOT’s Director of Transit and Rail Amber Blake. “The convenience of a parking location close to the stadium and an arrival time about 90 minutes before kick-off provides fans time to enjoy the pre-game festivities.”
CDOT said the roundtrip fare is $30 per person. All buses are climate controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats, and wheelchair access.
“By providing an alternative transportation option for fans, it reduces greenhouse gas emissions, provides a designated driver, and enhances safety by reducing the number of vehicles on the road, and on the highways coming to and from Denver on game days,” added Blake.
Bustang to Broncos Preseason Service
Saturday, August 28: Denver vs. Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m. kickoff
Schedule: (times are approximate):
Colorado Springs to Empower Field at Mile High
2:45 p.m. Departure: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride
3:00 p.m. Departure: Downtown Terminal
3:15 p.m. Departure: Woodmen Road Park & Ride
3:40 p.m. Departure: Monument Park & Ride
5:30 p.m. Arrival at Empower Field at Mile High, Charter Bus Lot
Fort Collins to Empower Field at Mile High
3:30 p.m. Departure: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center
3:55 p.m. Departure: Harmony Road Park & Ride
4:10 p.m. Departure: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride
5:30 p.m. Arrival: Empower Field at Mile High, Charter Bus Lot
Empower Field at Mile High to Colorado Springs
Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count
10:30 p.m. Departure: Charter Bus Lot
12:10 a.m. Arrival: Monument Park & Ride
12:25 a.m. Arrival: Woodmen Road Park & Ride
12:40 a.m. Arrival: Downtown Terminal
12:50 a.m. Arrival: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride
Empower Field at Mile High to Fort Collins
Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count
10:30 p.m. Departure: Charter Bus Lot
11:45 p.m. Arrival: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride
12 a.m. Arrival: Harmony Road Park & Ride
12:25 a.m. Arrival: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center
CDOT will release the regular season schedule for Bustang to Broncos in early September.
Federal requirements for transportation:
- Face masks required for drivers and passengers
- Additional personal protective equipment issued for drivers
- Hand sanitizer wipes offered to passengers when boarding the bus
- Buses will be cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, head rests (front and back) and armrests