Bustang to Broncos returns after a year off due to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it will resume Bustang to Broncos service this season.

The return will start with the Los Angeles Rams preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Service was suspended last year due to COVID-19 and restricted capacity at the stadium.

“This will be our fifth season of Bustang to Broncos, and this service has been a huge success in previous years, with full buses for all regular season games and most of the pre-season games,” said CDOT’s Director of Transit and Rail Amber Blake. “The convenience of a parking location close to the stadium and an arrival time about 90 minutes before kick-off provides fans time to enjoy the pre-game festivities.”

CDOT said the roundtrip fare is $30 per person. All buses are climate controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats, and wheelchair access.

“By providing an alternative transportation option for fans, it reduces greenhouse gas emissions, provides a designated driver, and enhances safety by reducing the number of vehicles on the road, and on the highways coming to and from Denver on game days,” added Blake.

Bustang to Broncos Preseason Service

Saturday, August 28: Denver vs. Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m. kickoff

Schedule: (times are approximate):

Colorado Springs to Empower Field at Mile High

2:45 p.m. Departure: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

3:00 p.m. Departure: Downtown Terminal

3:15 p.m. Departure: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

3:40 p.m. Departure: Monument Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival at Empower Field at Mile High, Charter Bus Lot

Fort Collins to Empower Field at Mile High

3:30 p.m. Departure: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

3:55 p.m. Departure: Harmony Road Park & Ride

4:10 p.m. Departure: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival: Empower Field at Mile High, Charter Bus Lot

Empower Field at Mile High to Colorado Springs

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count

10:30 p.m. Departure: Charter Bus Lot

12:10 a.m. Arrival: Monument Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

12:40 a.m. Arrival: Downtown Terminal

12:50 a.m. Arrival: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High to Fort Collins

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count

10:30 p.m. Departure: Charter Bus Lot

11:45 p.m. Arrival: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

12 a.m. Arrival: Harmony Road Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

CDOT will release the regular season schedule for Bustang to Broncos in early September.

Federal requirements for transportation:

Face masks required for drivers and passengers

Additional personal protective equipment issued for drivers

Hand sanitizer wipes offered to passengers when boarding the bus

Buses will be cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, head rests (front and back) and armrests