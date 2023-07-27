DENVER (KDVR) — If you want to explore more of Colorado this summer, here’s a cheap way to do it — and all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the sights on the way to your destination.

Colorado offers bus rides around the state through its Bustang service. And for the months of August and September, most fares will be half-off.

“During the hot summer months, it is important we find ways to reduce ozone emissions, and making public transportation more accessible is a great way to achieve this,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release touting the discounts.

It’s the second year of the initiative. Bustang ridership jumped 77% last year when fares were slashed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

It’s another initiative in the state’s quest to reduce ozone pollution. For the second year, RTD is also offering free rides for the rest of July and through August during its “Zero Fare for Better Air” initiative.

“Public transportation saves people money, protects the environment and reduces traffic so that Coloradans can get where they need to go faster,” Polis said.

Which Bustang routes are half off?

From Aug. 1-Sept. 30, all fares will be half off for the following routes:

West Line between Grand Junction and Denver

North Line between Fort Collins and Denver

South Line between Colorado Springs and Denver, including Colorado Springs to the Denver Tech Center (DTC)

RamsRoute between Colorado State University and Denver

Riders can also take the Trinidad to Pueblo Bustang Outrider for free through Aug. 31.

Some routes are excluded: Pegasus, Outrider, Bustang to Estes, Bustang to Broncos, and multiple ride ticket packages are not part of the half-fare promotion.