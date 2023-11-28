DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City is set to welcome 12-time Grammy Award nominee Busta Rhymes to the Fillmore Auditorium in March.

With credits on high-recognition songs like “Don’t Cha,” by the Pussycat Dolls and “Break Ya Kneck” from his 2001 album, he promises to bring an “unforgettable, high-energy knockout” performance to fans on his upcoming North American tour.

The longtime rapper is set to make a stop at the Fillmore Auditorium on March 22, 2024, only days after the tour kicks off in San Francisco on March 13 next year.

Tickets will be available through the Citi presale beginning Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general ticket sale beginning Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Fans can also choose from several VIP packages and experiences including general admission tickets, individual meet and greet, a photo opportunity, a question and answer session with Busta Rhymes, an autographed item, early entry with priority access to the floor and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Busta Rhymes announced Tuesday that he will be headlining shows across the U.S. for his new album, “BLOCKBUSTA,” released Nov. 24.

The five-week, coast-to-coast tour will conclude on April 21 with a homecoming show at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York. The artist will appear alongside special guests in “select cities,” but that information is still to be released.

The artist said in a press announcement for the tour that he is seeking to maintain the momentum gained from supporting 50 Cent this year on his global Final Lap Tour.

Rhymes has been a staple of the rap industry for decades, starting his first musical endeavor in 1986, opening for Public Enemy as the hip hop group Leaders of the New School. In June, the artist was celebrated at the 2023 BET Awards where he was given the biggest honor of the night: the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Busta Rhymes has been behind seven Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits and also produced albums with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Timbaland and Swizz Beats.