Business resumes, picks up following deadly shooting in Olde Town Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Monday marks one week since the shooting in Olde Town Arvada that took the life of Officer Gordon Beesley, Johnny Hurley and the shooter.

“I think people who didn’t come by during the week but had plans to, came by this weekend cause it felt a little more comfortable to come by,” Jamie Hollier, the owner of Balefire Goods said.

Since the shooting there have been several memorial spots setup with flowers and candles near the Town Square. The Arvada Water Tower is lit up blue to honor the fallen the officer.

“We had planned to light the water tower in rainbow colors for Denver Pride this weekend. However, with Monday’s tragedy, we decided to leave it blue until Officer Beesley is laid to rest. We will do rainbow colors on Wednesday with a wish that people had a good pride despite this past week,” a representative with the City of Arvada said.

Business owners told FOX31 and Channel 2 that business has been busier than they expected this weekend following the shooting.

“People are starting to feel like these shootings are more common cause they are, but people are also trying to show up in the community and have a sense of normalcy and support local businesses,” Hollier said.

Katie Brantt, the store manager of Apricot Lane Arvada said 10% of all of their sales on Sunday will be donated to the fallen officer and good Samaritans fundraisers. She said Sunday was the busiest day they have had since opening the store a month and a half ago.

“We won’t let it make us quiet and shut us down. We want to come back stronger and show our community and the cops that were on it and the good Samaritan,” Brantt said.

The majority of spots in Olde Town have a sign on the door with #ArvadaStrong and a list of things for community members to consider before entering the business. One bullet point asks community members to not ask employees what they experienced the day of the shooting.

“It was really hard to recount the trauma over and over again for the people in this community,” Hollier said.

Officer Beesley’s funeral is expected for Tuesday.

“I just want to re-enforce, on regardless on how this played out, we remember our police did everything to keep people safe,” Hollier said.

Hurley’s friend said during a memorial Saturday that they will be hosting another sometime this week with Officer Beesley’s family.

“You never think it will happen in your neck of the woods,” Brantt said.