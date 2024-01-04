ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A local business owner is calling on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help after buying gift cards for all of his employees only to learn they were scammed.

“I wanted to get everybody a small Christmas gift, an expression of my gratitude for the hard work they put on all year round,” Scott Hosie, owner of Professional Tree and Turf Equipment, said. “I decided gift cards was the best way to go this year.”

Hosie said he spent more than $2,300 on gift cards for his employees at his local King Soopers.

“There was no evidence of tampering,” he said. “I went to the cashier, they didn’t see anything and everything seemed fine.”

However, he learned otherwise after his first employee opened his card.

“One of them called me back after handing it out and said, ‘Hey, we might have a problem. I’ve got a Walmart gift card with zero balance inside of this Visa gift card package.'”

Hosie opened the rest and found the same Walmart cards in all seven packages.

“I immediately called the 800 number on the receipt to Kroger’s gift card hotline and explained to them what happened,” Hosie said. “They said that’s going to be a Visa problem.”

That’s where the back and forth began. Hosie said Visa employees told him their hands were tied with the card inside not being theirs. He said King Soopers sent him to a number of different people and departments to try to get the process started, but more than a week later the wait continues.

“I’m just bummed it’s taking so long to get a solution because, in my small business world, I would have immediately refunded the customer and I would have taken care of the backend stuff,” he said.

A representative from King Soopers provided the following statement to the FOX31 Problem Solvers:

“During the holiday season, Visa® & MasterCard® Gift cards are in high demand and we know how important they are to our customers. King Soopers processes thousands of gift card transactions daily, and fraud incidents are very rare. With Safety as a core value, we employ multiple strategies to protect our customers if we detect a rise in fraudulent activity; including replacing the cards available for purchase and temporarily selling secured Visa® & MasterCard® Gift cards directly from our cashiers, self-checkout attendants or at our service desks.

“It is disappointing to us that this customer fell victim to fraudulent activity, and we regret that in this instance the customer was mistakenly referred to the wrong resource to address the fraudulent activity. The customer has since been connected with the appropriate contact who is working diligently on a resolution.”

Hosie received a follow-up call from Kroger, King Soopers’ parent company, Thursday afternoon confirming he will receive a full refund that should go through in a few days. Additionally, he was touched that the person on the phone said they would add a credit to his King Soopers card for a future purchase.

FOX31 reached out to the Better Business Bureau about these scams and was told this is just one of several card-related scams that happens.

“More people reported gift card fraud to BBB Scam Tracker this year, with a 50% increase compared to last year. (Keep in mind this spans many different types of gift card scams.”

BBB Tip: Don’t get scammed out of a gift card this season

Buying a physical gift card? Watch for stickers covering gift card barcodes. Before buying a gift card, run your finger over the back to check whether a sticker has been applied on top of the barcode. Reports say that scammers can tamper with in-store gift cards by adding stickers printed with barcodes over top of the card’s real barcode. These fraudulent bar codes are connected to a different gift card account that the scammer controls. That means when you scan a phony barcode at the check-out and pay, you’ll be adding cash to a scammer’s account rather than onto your newly purchased gift card.

Look for ripped or wrinkled card packaging. No matter where gift cards are displayed in the store, thieves are known to remove gift cards from the display rack and record the numbers associated with that card, including the activation PIN. Before purchasing a gift card, look carefully at the packaging for any tears, wrinkles, or other indications of tampering, and see if the PIN or barcode is exposed. If anything looks suspicious, it’s probably best to take a different card and turn in the compromised card to the store’s Customer Service Desk.

BBB Study: Gift cards are an increasingly popular tool for scammers

Who to contact if you are the victim of a gift card scam: Victims should immediately notify the organization that issued the card as soon as they realize they have bought gift cards and provided the numbers to scammers or have purchased gift cards with no balance. There is typically a customer service number on the back of the card. Better Business Bureau – file a complaint with your local BBB if you lost money or report a scam online at BBB.org/scamtracker. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – file a complaint online at FTC.gov or call 877-FTC-Help. Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) – file a complaint online at IC3.gov/complaint. Consumer Financial Protection Agency – file a complaint online at ConsumerFinance.gov/complaint or call (855) 411-2372.

