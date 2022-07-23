DENVER (KDVR) — A deadly shooting overnight Saturday in the Montclair neighborhood has rattled some businesses in the area that are concerned it will affect their customers.

“It will hurt my business because if the customer hears about a shooting around your business it’s going to be very hurtful and they may be scared to be on your business area,” Fatima Cisse, who owns Fatima African Hair Braiding, said.

Denver police said at 3:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway. Officers found a man shot who died at the scene.

The Denver Police Department does not have a suspect in custody nor did it provide any information about one.

“If the police can be around here like all the time, constantly that would be very very good because the customer and ourselves and the kids that come to the shop, we will have more safety,” Cisse said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Violent crimes in the Montclair, East Colfax neighborhoods

Colfax Avenue has seen a fair share of shootings and other violent crimes but the Montclair neighborhood, where this shooting happened, has five violent crimes reported in July and 25 so far this year.

The neighboring East Colfax neighborhood has 11 violent crimes reported in the month of July and 86 in 2022.

The highest crime neighborhood, according to the city of Denver, is Five Points by a longshot. More than 200 violent crimes were reported in that area so far this year.