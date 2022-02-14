‘Bushy Brows Bandit’ bank robber reward up to $7K

DENVER (KDVR) — Investigators need help identifying a bank robber nicknamed the “Bushy Brows Bandit” responsible for at least five bank robberies in three counties over the past few weeks.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,000 for information leading to his arrest. This bank robbery spree started back on Jan. 18 and stretched from the metro area to Colorado Springs:

Jan. 18: Wells Fargo Bank, Douglas County

Jan. 20: Wells Fargo Bank, El Paso County

Feb. 4: PNC Bank, Douglas County

Feb. 7: FirstBank, Jefferson County

Feb. 11: US Bank, Jefferson County

He has gone into five different banks, threatening a weapon, although no weapons were seen. He is described as white or Hispanic, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 250 pounds and 30-40 years old. The most distinguishing feature: He has thick eyebrows. But the physical description is just one clue.

Police say the “Bushy Brows Bandit” is behind several bank robberies. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

“We also believe this person, the lifestyle probably changed a little bit, probably said he came into some money, maybe spending habits,” said Michael Mills, President of Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Denver bank robberies on the rise

Bank robberies in Denver are way up. The FOX31 Data Desk found the past four months are higher than any time over the past four years.

The last four months have seen bank robberies at higher numbers than any time over the past four years. (Credit: FOX31 Data Desk)

“With the increase in crime on the rise right now, it’s important for the community to know Crime Stoppers is one tool for law enforcement, but it only works with the community’s participation,” Mills said. “We can’t really do it without the community’s support.”

Just a few days ago, a tip to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of a different bank robber, who is accused of 14 bank robberies along the Colfax corridor. The tipster provided the suspect’s vehicle description and the address where he was staying.

According to the FBI, bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, regardless of whether a weapon is used. That sentence increases, however, if a dangerous weapon is used.

If you have any information about the Bushy Brows Bandit, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward of up to $7,000.