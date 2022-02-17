‘Bushy Brows Bandit’ arrested after robbery spree

Police say the “Bushy Brows Bandit” is behind several bank robberies. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) – A bank robbery spree suspect was arrested Thursday.

The suspect, who is nicknamed the “Bushy Brows Bandit,” is responsible for at least five bank robberies in three counties over recent weeks.

The suspect was apprehended by members of the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Douglas County Regional SWAT Team and the Parker Police Department.

The suspect has not been charged yet, but the Denver FBI office said bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense regardless if a weapon was used.

The bank robbery spree, according to authorities, started on Jan. 18 and includes the following locations:

Jan. 18: Wells Fargo Bank, Douglas County

Jan. 20: Wells Fargo Bank, El Paso County

Feb. 4: PNC Bank, Douglas County

Feb. 7: FirstBank, Jefferson County

Feb. 11: US Bank, Jefferson County