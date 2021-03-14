Buses delayed, Light Rail running on time during Sunday snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) – Buses are delayed 15 to 30 minutes, but the Light Rail system is not being affected as of Sunday morning by the massive snowstorm hitting the Denver metro area.

Laurie Huff, an RTD spokesperson, told FOX31 that riders need to plan ahead and dress in layers if they anticipate using public transportation.

If there are any route cancellations, Huff said, rider alerts are going out to those impacted. RTD is also taking precautions to keep Light Rail power lines clear of ice, ensure bus riders can be picked up if a bus gets stuck in the snow, and keep passenger pickup platforms clear of ice and snow so riders don’t slip and fall.

Click here to sign up for rider alerts and keep an eye on the latest with RTD schedules.