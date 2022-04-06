BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A bus ended up in a sinkhole in east Boulder on Wednesday but no injuries were reported, the Boulder Police Department said.

Police shut down westbound Arapahoe Road at 55th Street after the bus landed in the sinkhole at Arapahoe Road and Commerce Street. All passengers got off the bus safely but it continued to sink, police said.





Photo credit: Boulder Police Department

The Regional Transit District said there was a fire hydrant gushing water and the driver thought it was just water, couldn’t tell the damage and drove through it.

Boulder Police said the sinkhole is growing and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are received.