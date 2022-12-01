BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A bus driver in Boulder was charged with multiple counts of hit-and-run after sideswiping 32 cars.

According to the Boulder Police Department, a large tour bus struck multiple parked cars. The bus hit the cars while traveling three blocks on the north side of Pleasant Street from the 900 to the 1200 block.

In total, 32 cars were sideswiped and all were unoccupied. BPD said there were no injuries.

BPD identified the bus driver who said he was unaware he had struck any vehicles. The driver has been charged with multiple counts of hit-and-run as well as careless driving.

Police are looking for additional victims. If you believe your vehicle was struck, please contact Accident Report Specialist Ward at 720-601-4228