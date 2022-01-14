Burned vehicles being towed away from Marshall Fire neighborhoods

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Cleanup crews began hauling away burned vehicles Friday morning from neighborhoods devastated by the Marshall Fire.

According to Boulder County Public Works, 1,381 vehicles were damaged or destroyed that were parked in the public rights-of-way when the fire came through.

The county has contracted with towing companies to remove all of the burned vehicles. They will be towed to a secure lot where they will verify the vehicle identification number and catalog them.

“If anyone’s car is moved, they can give us a call and we can get them in so their insurance adjustors or anyone who needs to access the vehicle can do so,” Boulder County Public Works spokesman Andrew Barth said.

The work is expected to take between two and four weeks to complete. The streets need to be cleared before contractors can begin cleanup of individual sites.

“We need to get large construction companies to come through with heavy heavy side dump semis, tandem axel trucks, excavators, everything so we can start digging out,” Barth said.

Once individual site cleanup begins, work is expected to take up to 18 months to complete cleanup of the entire disaster area.