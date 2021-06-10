‘Burn it Down’; Department of Transportation sign gets hacked in RiNo

DENVER (KDVR) — The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure in Denver says an electronic sign was hacked earlier this week.

The sign was spotted by a FOX31 viewer at Brighton Boulevard and 38th Street.

The sign flashed with the phrases that said, “Burn It Down, Abolish Cops, and Support Trans Kids”.

The sign has been in the area for a few weeks, providing travel guidance and information for a project in the area, according to DOTI.

DOTI said they asked the company that provided the sign to come pick it up after it was hacked because they were at the tail-end of completing the project.

It is unclear how the sign was hacked.