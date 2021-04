DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for information about two burglary suspects seen in the photos above and below.

The burglary occurred about 5:42 a.m. on April 9 in the 2100 block of South Columbine Street.

The victims’ credit cards were used by the suspects at several stores.

If you have any information on these incidents or the suspect involved, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 as a reward.