Burglary suspects crash 2 vehicles into Littleton sports bar

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) -- A Littleton business is picking up the pieces after a pair of suspects used two vehicles to break into The Boardroom Sports Bar & Steakhouse, near Broadway and Dry Creek in Littleton.

At 5:40 a.m. Monday morning, surveillance cameras from inside the restaurant captured a minivan plowing through the front glass doors.

Seconds later, a masked man tries to grab the ATM in the front entryway. He can’t move it, so his accomplice jumps in. Back and forth the two try and rip the ATM lose.

“These guys had a lot of guts coming here,” Alex Woods, owner of The Boardroom said. “They hit the ATM. They weren’t successful so they took another truck and rammed it. They had weights in the back of the truck, and they rammed in that same area.”

Two vehicles were used in this business burglary. Littleton Police said the minivan was stolen.

Woods said in his five years in business he has never experienced anything like this. “It’s just sad. I’ve got 15-20 employees and now I’m shutdown. We put all of our heart and soul, blood, sweat and tears in this and all this for hardly anything,” Woods said.

The suspects got away with cash and escaped in the pickup truck heading south on Broadway.

Woods is hoping police will be able to track down the thieves before they rip-off someone else. “You’d like to catch them and then those people won’t do it to my neighbors,” Woods said.

Inspectors with the city of Littleton responded to the scene to ensure the building is still structurally sound. The owner said they are trying to get everything cleaned up and reopen as soon as possible.