DENVER (KDVR) — A robbery that occurred around 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 1 at 18600 E. 63rd Ave. has Denver police looking for a suspect.

The suspect, pictured above, is described as a Black man about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Police identified a gray Nissan Altima as a suspect vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident or the suspect involved, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 as a reward.