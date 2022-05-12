DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a burglary suspect running from officers was hit by a train.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the area of 16th and Little Raven streets in downtown Denver.

According to the Denver Police Department, the suspect “climbed over a fenced area where BNSF trains travel and was hit by a train.”

The suspect was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. No further details were released about their identity or the crime they were accused of.

The investigation was ongoing.